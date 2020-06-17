Black Girl Magic: Texas Teen Rapper Lay Lay Inks An Overall Deal With Nickelodeon

If you’ve been looking for some celebratory news amidst all the madness you’ll be happy to learn that young Houston rapper Alaya “Lay Lay” High just inked an overall deal with Nickelodeon. When we first posted about Lay Lay she was just 11, and had become the youngest female rapper to sign a recording deal via her own Fresh Rebel Muzik/Empire imprint.

According to Deadline:

Nickelodeon will work with Lay Lay to develop original multiplatform programming, music initiatives, and build a cross-category consumer products business. The network’s strategy for Lay Lay includes developing content for all Nickelodeon platforms, supporting her music career and an exclusive line of consumer products with merchandising agreements spanning categories such as fashion, accessories, publishing and more.

Lay Lay announced her deal with Nickelodeon this week via Instagram:

So so so soooooo excited to announce that I signed a deal with @nickelodeon and will be doing TV, Music and a bunch of other cool things with the #1 kid network to further my career….#WEDIDIT UNICORNS 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 🎉 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉#freshrebelmuzik #Nickelodeon

The network took to their own social channels to announce the partnership:

Everyone say hi to Lay Lay 👋 Welcoming @ThatGirlLayLay to the Nick family 🧡

“I’m so excited to be joining the Nickelodeon family!,” said Lay Lay. “I grew up watching Nick and this opportunity is seriously a dream come true. I have the best fans in the world, and I can’t wait to take them on this journey with me.”

Lay Lay released her debut project ‘Tha Cheat Code” in September 2018. In 2019 she released a deluxe version “Tha Cheat Code Reloaded” featuring hits “Mama” and “Supersize XL” which have a combined total of views topping 60 million!

We’re definitely celebrating this huge achievement for Lay Lay. She’s such a talented young lady and we can’t wait for what’s next.