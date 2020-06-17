Judge Orders Adrian Broner To Pay Nearly $600K To Jeweler After Check Bounced (Exclusive)

A judge has ordered Adrian Broner to pay a Manhattan jeweler nearly $600,000 after the company accused him of walking away with custom-made pieces and later trying to pay with a check that bounced.

Florida federal Judge Raag Singhal ok’d a default judgment against Broner late last month for $573,060 after the athlete failed to respond to Vladdy’s Jeweler’s federal lawsuit against him.

Vladdy’s sued Broner back in February 2020 for breach of contract and unjust enrichment, saying that it made a deal with Broner for the boxer to purchase $500,000 worth of jewelry for $400,000 and in exchange, Broner would wear Vladdy’s logo on his shorts at a 2019 fight against Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. Broner also agreed to a t-shirt promotion and to appear in a TV commercial for the brand, Vladdy said in court papers.

Broner also asked to borrow high-end jewelry to wear to promote the fight because the custom bling he ordered wouldn’t be ready in time. The jeweler lent him baubles including a 14-carat yellow diamond ring and a 40mm Daydate diamond watch.

However, after the fight, Vladdy complained that its logo appeared much smaller in Broner’s shorts than they initially agreed. The jeweler also complained that Broner failed to honor the additional promotional work as part of their deal, the court papers state.

Broner agreed to wear shorts with a bigger logo for his next fight and return Vladdy’s loaned jewels as soon as it delivered his custom made baubles – including an “AB” pendant with a diamond Cuban pendant on a rose and white gold chain, according to the company. Company reps later met with Broner’s associate, known as “Littleface” in Atlanta, where they handed over most of the custom jewelry, and Broner asked to keep the jewelry that Vladdy’s loaned him. He gave the company a check for $443,000 – but it came back for “insufficient funds,” according to the complaint.

Since then, Broner has refused to return the jewelry, to pay or otherwise make good on their deal, forcing the jewelers to sue him. Broner never answered the case, hence the default judgment.

We’ve reached out to Vladdy’s lawyer for comment. No attorney was listed for Broner.