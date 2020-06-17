Clownery Chronicles: N.J. Life Time Athletic Senior Manager Fired For Posing In Blackface

Paging Skai Jackson…

Another day, another blackface photo.

A Senior Manager at Lifetime Athletic has been fired amid outrage over a blackface photo.

Over the weekend a photo surfaced of Paul Michael Russo, Senior Area Director at Life Time Athletic who previously worked at the Florham Park location, wearing blackface. He was also carrying a tenis racket and beer cans and was purpotedly supposed to be a Green Bay Packers cheerleader, reports WBGO who noted that the pic is from 2012.

If that’s the case then the blackface is especially egregious and rancidly racist. A blackface Green Bay Packers cheerleader—-why????

After several people on social media called out the regional manager over the photo and demanded action from Life Time Athletic, Natalie Bushaw, their Senior Director of Public Relations & Internal Communications, distanced the company from “offensive photo” and told WBGO that internal action was taken but declined to say if he was let go.

The “internal action” comment caused another firestorm of controversy on Facebook…

and it’s since been confirmed that Russo’s been fired.

The clown almost always comes back to bite…