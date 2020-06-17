Rick Ross Ignores Baby Mama’s Plea To Test For Coronavirus; Demands To See Kids (Exclusive)

Rick Ross has apparently ignored his baby mama Briana Camille’s demand that he take a coronavirus test before he can spend time with their two kids.

The Maybach Music CEO instead filed court papers June 16 appealing to a judge for immediate parenting time with daughter Berkeley, three, and son Billion, who is almost two years old, as well as joint legal and physical custody of the tots, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Late last month, Briana said in court papers that she has no problem granting Ross parenting time, but he must test negative for COVID-19. She said he’d been traveling throughout the pandemic and her pregnancy means that she’s at greater risk of complications if she contracts coronavirus.

But Ross’ court filing makes it seem like the virus was a nonissue in their custody battle, and says he’s been sticking close to home since the pandemic hit. He said he believes he won’t be able to see the children unless the court intervenes, his amended counterclaim states.