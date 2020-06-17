Ex-Boyfriend Charged With Murder After Stabbing Fight With Natural Hair YouTuber “Napp Queen” Aka Shana Donahue

Shana Donahue, a 26-year-old who created natural hair tutorials under the moniker ‘Napp Queen”, was tragically killed on May 22nd and her ex-boyfriend Daniel Fleetwood has been arrested and charged in connection with her death. According to statements the ex made to detectives, the couple was stabbing each other in a domestic fight when he killed her.

“Once I killed her I came alive,” he said in the documents released by detectives. Fleetwood claimed to police that Donahue had stabbed him first with a pair of scissors,

Phillip Donahue, Shana’s father, tells WP that the couple who dated since high school “loved each other” but that his daughter broke up with Fleetwood about two years ago. Then, about a month ago, they got back together, and Fleetwood moved in with his daughter.

“She was a good soul. A good soul. I don’t know what could have caused him to do this,” according to her father.

The lawyer for Donahue’s ex, Matthew Davies argued that Fleetwood, who did not have any prior arrests or convictions, had acted in self-defense and should be released from custody. “This was a domestic situation that clearly really got out of hand,” Davies argued. The judge has ordered that Fleetwood be held in the D.C. jail until his next hearing in July.