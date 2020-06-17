WTF Is ACTUALLY Going On?! Black Teen Boy Found Hanged To Death Outside Of Texas Elementary School, No Foul Play Suspected

Over the past week we have heard several reports of Black people being found hanged. Dominique Alexander was found in New York, Robert Fuller was found in Palmdale, California, Malcolm Harsch was found about 50 miles away in Victorville, and today an unidentified teenager was found hanged outside an elementary school in Klein, Texas.

According to ABC13, police were called to Ehrhardt Elementary School around 8pm in order to investigate. Based on the video evidence and the testimony of witnesses police don’t believe that there is any foul play afoot. Preliminary investigation concludes that this is a suicide.

We hear them, but any time a Black person is hanged we are gonna be suspicious. As graphic as it might be, we’d like to see that “video evidence” that the police say they have.

Deputies were called to the parking area of a school in the 6600 block of Rosebrook, where a teenage black male was found deceased. Based on security video, witnesses and other evidence, preliminary indications are the male hanged himself. #hounews pic.twitter.com/XH78MEnf4u — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 17, 2020

The school district released a statement about the incident

“On Tuesday night, an individual was found in distress on the property of Ehrhardt Elementary School. First responders immediately began attempts to save the individual’s life. The individual did not survive. This matter remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Klein ISD grieves this tragedy. The district offers the full support of our counseling team to all members of the Klein community. If you are in need of support, please visit kleinisd.net/gethelp.”

We know that Black people are not immune to suicidal thoughts or following through with the act but this rash of hangings is disturbing to say the very least. Hanging hold such a harrowing historical context that the idea of Black people succumbing to pain and mental anguish by such methods is chilling.

We hope that everything we are being told is on the up-and-up but at the same time, our heart breaks for those who chose to end their lives.