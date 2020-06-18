Single Lady Status Ain’t Stopping Monica Calhoun In “Everything But A Man,” Now Streaming On UMC [TRAILER]

Fans of independent film are in for a treat. Festival favorite “Everything But A Man” is currently streaming on UMC. “Everything But A Man” stars Monica Calhoun (The Best Man, The Best Man Holiday) as Vanessa, a successful career woman who is living her life to the fullest, without worrying about finding a husband. Then Max, played by Jimmy Jean-Louis (Phat Girlz) comes into her life and turns everything upside down. But can a pair this different truly find happiness? Camille Winbush (The Bernie Mac Show) is also featured in the film. Check out the trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis from the network:

A contentedly single career woman finds unexpected love with a man from another culture, but their drastic lifestyle differences cause as much conflict as there is chemistry between them. Comedic, dramatic and sexual tensions collide in this bold, thought-provoking, fresh new romantic-comedy-drama from award-winning, writer-director Nnegest Likké.

Anyone who has tried knows that dating across cultures can be hard, but we’re guessing from the on-screen chemistry that these two get it figured out by the end. For the folks looking for a laugh this definitely looks worth checking out this weekend. Monica Calhoun has been great in every role we’ve seen her in and especially after “Claws” we love seeing Jimmy Jean-Louis as a love interest. Will you be watching?