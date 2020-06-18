Funniest, Wildest & Craziest Twitter Voice Tweets (So Far)

Everyone’s going crazyyy over Twitter‘s shiny new feature that allows users to tweet a voice recording onto their feed (no, seriously) in the latest buzzy upgrade from the most innovative (for better or worse) social network on Beyoncé’s internet.

i started at twitter in March and just got to launch my first product! welcome to tweeting with your voice everyone! https://t.co/kGPfH5A2C9 pic.twitter.com/o5n5VH48tv — alexi$ breanne (@_AlexisBreanneS) June 17, 2020

Oh yes, it’s LIT and already has stars like Cardi joining in on the fun by sending personal messages to fans amidst all the civil unrest, political corruption, COVID anxiety and white people finally discovering systemic racism.

Now, if you don’t have the feature on your app or desktop yet just be patient and it should update soon. Well, for everybody except people Baltimore (haaa just joking).

Maya Angelou came to visit me and this is what she had to say… pic.twitter.com/jKyBYrBCFN — Stevie G. 📸 (@stevechristo_) June 17, 2020

Peep the funniest, wildest and craziest Twitter voice tweets on the flip.