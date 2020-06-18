Are You Here For It?! Kim Kardashian West Signs An Exclusive Podcast Deal With Spotify Surrounding Her Work With The Innocence Project

Kim Kardashian West is adding yet another project to her plate, this time, expanding on the work she’s been doing in the world of prison reform.

Only a few weeks after Joe Rogan made headlines for securing a $100 million deal with Spotify, The Wall Street Journal reports that KKW has also agreed to produce and host an exclusive podcast for the streaming platform. The show is reportedly going to focus on her work with The Innocence Project, a nonprofit organization that aims to prevent and correct wrongful convictions.

While Spotify has not yet commented on the deal, reports say the podcast will be distributed via Spotify’s Parcast network and center on the investigative work of co-producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi. Other details of the agreement, including how much money Kim got for this deal, have not been revealed.

While Kardashian has been helping to release wrongfully-convicted citizens from jail for a few years, there’s no better time than now to draw attention to that aspect of her work. We’re now entering the fourth week of nationwide protests against racial injustices in the United States following the murder of George Floyd and other Black men and women at the hands of police.

KKW also recently starred in a documentary special titled, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, which explored the broken criminal justice system through the cases of Dawn Jackson, Alexis Martin, Momolu Stewart, and David Sheppard. You can check out a clip from that project down below: