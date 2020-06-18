In White Folks News: ‘That ’70s Show’ Star Danny Masterson Has Been Charged With Three Counts Of Sexual Assault

Danny Masterson, who is best known for his role on That ’70s Show, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey confirmed the charges on Wednesday, saying that Masterson has been accused of forcibly raping three different women in his Hollywood Hills home between the years 2001 and 2003.

According to legal documents, the actor allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman between in 2001; a 28-year-old woman in April 2003; and a 23-year-old woman sometime between October and December in 2003. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Masterson is going to face a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison if convicted on all three counts.

On top of these cases, the DA notes that the office declined to file two other sexual assault charges against Masterson that stem from separate cases. In one case, officials cited insufficient evidence, while the other was already outside the statute of limitations.

Masterson ended up being arrested at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday and was since released on $3.3 million bond. His arraignment is scheduled for September 18.

This news comes years after the actor was ousted from the Netflix series The Ranch over multiple rape allegations in 2017.

At the time, Masterson denied the allegations in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.