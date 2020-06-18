Expose Them All: Netflix Drops Trailer For ‘Athlete A’ Documentary Detailing Dr. Larry Nassar’s Sex Abuse Cover-Up [Video]

For years BOSSIP reported on the sexual abuse that the women of U.S.A gymnastics suffered under quack creep Dr. Larry Nassar. Back in 2018 Nassar was sentenced to over 230 years in prison and was *this* close to getting the brakes beat off him as one of his victims’ father tried to put hands on him in court.

Nassar’s years of abuse were “allegedly” aided and abetted by U.S.A. Gymnastics who helped cover-up the assaults and now the organization is being sued by 140 gymnasts including one Simone Biles according to ESPN.

Another Olympian, Aly Raismann, spoke these powerful words to Nassar’s face during the 2018 trial according to Refinery29:

“Your abuse started over 30 years ago, but that’s just the first case we know of,” gold medalist Raisman said to Nassar in a statement at his sentencing hearing in 2018. “If over these many years, had just one adult listened, and had the courage and character to act, this tragedy could have been avoided… Fact is, we have no idea how many people you victimized or what was done or not done that allowed you to keep doing it and to get away with it for so long.”

Today, Netflix has released the trailer to Athlete A, a documentary that follows reporters from the IndyStar who uncovered the high-level enabling that took place among the USAG executives. In August of 2016, an article in the Indianapolis Star tore the roof off the scandal and the film captures their journey to get justice for hundreds of traumatized young women.