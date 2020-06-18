We Love To See It: Matthew A. Cherry Lands A First-Look Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Matthew A. Cherry is out here doing big things.

Just a few months after winning his first Academy Award for his critically-acclaimed work on Hair Love, the filmmaker announced that he secured a multi-year first-look deal with Warner Bros. Television.

Under this new agreement, Cherry is going to develop programming for various platforms via his Cherry Lane Productions company, in association with Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Warner Bros. Animation or Blue Ribbon Content.

“I am beyond excited to be joining the Warner Bros. Television family in this exciting new capacity,” Cherry said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s an important time to be a Black creative working in this industry, and I look forward to creating impactful projects and partnering with other talented marginalized voices in our community.”

In response to the news being broken over on Twitter, Cheery responded in the most perfect way possible: with some Hip Hop Harry footage…because why not?

The Chicago-born filmmaker began his career in the entertainment industry back in 2007, after retiring from the NFL. Since then, he has racked up some serious accolades, working on projects including Saved by the Bell, The Last O.G., Black-ish, Mixed-ish, BlacKkKlansman, and his short film, Hair Love, which earned him the 2020 Oscar for Best Animated Short.

Congrats to Matthew on his latest achievement!