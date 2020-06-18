Candid Conversations: NewsOne Hosting Juneteenth Panel Discussion Tonight

A much-needed candid convo about the stat of black affairs is taking place tonight. Our sister site NewsOne is hosting a special Juneteenth panel conversation on “Designing an Anti-Racist America” moderated by NewsOne’s Managing Editor, Bruce Colridge-Taylor Wright (@BCTW).

Panelists including Cultural Commenter Davis Dennis JR. (@DavidDTSS), Curator Tyree Boyd-Pates (@TyreeBP), Activist and Writer Kimberly Jones (@KimLatriceJones), and Community Organizer Brisa L. Johnson will discuss how America can move forward from its history of systemic racism and other topics.

You can tune in to NewsOne’s Facebook Live tonight at 6 p.m. to watch.