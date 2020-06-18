“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Will Angela Simmons And Bow Wow Take Things To The Next Level On The Season Finale? [VIDEO]

Should they stay friends, or should they take it further? That is the burning question about Angela Simmons and Bow Wow on the season finale of “Growing Up Hip Hop.” It’s been a really spicy season and things are coming to an end, but not without Bow Wow and Angela having THE Talk about the elephant in the room. Should they take their friendship to the next level by trying their hand at romance again, or is it better to just be friends?

You already know we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure so check it out below:

For a minute there it seemed like Bow Wow was really trying to claim Angela talking bout “I’m Her Boo.” But she doesn’t seem like she wants to run the risk of losing him as a friend. Do you think maybe she’s just too tender after the death of her son’s father and losing her friendship with Romeo? Or do you think Bow Wow isn’t really serious enough about settling down to woo her his way.

Here’s what’s going on with the rest of the episode:

JoJo and Twist’s fight rages on and bursts into flames. Sam and Egypt threaten Tee Tee’s

life-changing moment. Angela hits Bow with the burning question about their relationship until Bow spills that he has a secret surprise.

Wayment though, what is this secret surprise business?!

GROWING UP HIP HOP – “FIRE & DESIRE” – SEASON FIVE FINALE airs tonight, Thursday, June 18 at 9pm ET/PT on WeTV

Will you be watching?