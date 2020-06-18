Congratulations! Raven-Symoné Weds Longtime Love Miranda Maday In Intimate Ceremony

Sorry Da Baby, Raven-Symoné’s taken.

The veteran actress announced today that she quietly wed her longtime Miranda Maday in an intimate ceremony. Raven first hinted to the news on Instagram with a post stating that “something happened this week” complete with a glass of celebratory champagne.

“So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!” said Raven.

She later thanked friends and family for attending her ceremony and understanding why it was “small” (hello, COVID) before sharing a snap of her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a$$hole!!! I’s married NOW.”

Miranda herself has since shared a video herself smooching her bride;

If you’re curious about Miranda, she’s actually a social media manager for a publication in Los Angeles. She previously worked as a personal assistant.

Raven came out back in 2013 when she celebrated the legalization of gay marriage nationwide. “I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you,” she tweeted at the time.

PEOPLE reports that she further explained her sexuality in a video for Lexus L/Studio‘s “It Got Better” docu-series.

“I went to college. I felt good,” she said. “I had support there beyond belief, and that was the first time I felt like I didn’t have to have a beard. I didn’t have to have a man standing beside me because I [was] in love with a girl.” Symoné then decided to come out to her parents – and the world. “I felt lighter,” she recalled. “I felt like I could go out and not have to put on 17 different hats to be myself.”

This news comes after rapper DaBaby popped up on Raven and dubbed her his childhood crush. The duo met up randomly amid the COVID-19 crisis and flirted while the Charlotte rapper brought her Snicker’s ice cream.

“I’m a lesbian, y’all can have him,” said Raven to fans of the rapper who stopped by her house. “Come on Raven you broke my heart in ’06, you won’t do it again,” said DaBaby. “Lesbians? Lesbians, that just means you’re a freak!” “That doesn’t mean that I’m a freak, I’m freaky. YOU are too,” said Raven.

LOL, why???

Congrats to Raven and her happy bride! We wish her all the happiness.