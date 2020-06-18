SMH: Queen Naija & Her Baby Daddy Chris Sails Spat Online Over Son’s Visitation

Queen Naija and the father of her oldest son, Chris Sails, are unfortunately not seeing eye to eye when it comes to parenting. Today the co-parents vented on social media after getting into a spat over visitation. The beef started after Chis posted a video titled “Queen Not Letting Me See My Son”.

proof that I’m not being “evil” .. or taking his son. I told him he can come see his son.. his last response was he didn’t want to “do that”.. I’ve made sure cj has seen him multiple times even if I had to buy the tickets myself. But now I’m a bitch. pic.twitter.com/TUJ5abr60l — #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@queennaija) June 18, 2020

It seems like Queen is taking precautions because their son is on a learning schedule and also, Chris faced legal trouble which alerted CPS after having their son in his custody while he was arrested recently.

I didn’t even say Cj could NEVER go back to Houston. I said for NOW, until further notice. He is just mad because it’s not going his way, and it’s on MY terms as Cj’s mother. If all these things never happened, this wouldn’t be an issue right now. — #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@queennaija) June 18, 2020

Everyone who knows me knows I could NEVER be a bitter baby mama. Probably should worry about that other one..not me — #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@queennaija) June 18, 2020

After Queen sounded off, her fans reminded Chris of all the reasons he might not want to keep quiet on social media about CJ…

A list of things that happen when Cj with you and Queen STILL gave u chance after change. Ur actions have consequences goofyyy🗣🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/RLe3cGQu26 — RoyalFamilySpice (@clarebear_queen) June 18, 2020

Poor thangs. Hopefully, they get it together!