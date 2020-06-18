Here’s What Happened When YK Osiris Shot A Half-Court Shot At Reginae Carter

This the type of obsession my man gotta be on, YKOsiris got a whole chain with Reginae face on it and they ain’t even together😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ivL5NwERY3 — Gunna’s Wife 💍 (@melafleek) June 18, 2020

You may remember YK Osiris’ forgettable R&BeEEeEeEf with Jacques that fizzled out before it even started and ultimately left him stranded in clown town without the attention he clearly wanted.

Fast forward several months and he’s still mildly poppin’ with a respectable following who watched him shoot his shot at Reginae (after she blocked his first attempt) in a cringe-worthy/adorable moment (depending on who you ask) that sparked hilarious chatter across social media.

But wait, it gets better: Reginae’s ex YFN Lucci jumped in, blocked YK’s shot (because of course he did) and stirred up even more hysteria at a time when celebs are saying/doing literally anything for clout.

When Yk Osiris Said and “ I Love God”

Reginae was like pic.twitter.com/kjO1CU9vu5 — 28Cent (@28bandit1) June 18, 2020

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over YK Osirus shooting his shot at Reginae on the flip.