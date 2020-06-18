F**k 12: Ex-Atlanta Cop Garrett Rolfe Turns Himself In For The Murder Of Rayshard Brooks

Yesterday, Fulton County D.A. Paul Howard detailed exactly why he was pressing charges against former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe and demoted officer Devin Brosnan for the murder and neglect of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot.

The white men were given until 6pm EST today to turn themselves in to the authorities or a warrant would be issued for their arrest. Devin Brosnan got his out the way early this morning and paid $50,000 bond to be out in time to do an interview on MSNBC.

At that point, there was no word on when the accused murderer would turn himself in but news has just broken via the AJC that he is now in police custody. Rolfe was the second officer to arrive on the scene and intervened in the conversation that Rayshard was already having with Brosnan. He was the one who escalated the situation into a sobriety test and attempted arrest. If he would have just sat there and ate his f***ing food then Rayshard would probably be alive today.

In the clip above you see Brosnan and his lawyer vehemently pushing back against the idea that he has turned “state’s evidence” contrary to what D.A. Howard announced yesterday at the press conference and doubled-down on today with Andrea Mitchell.

Something here stinks and it smells like bacon. What type of game is Brosnan’s lawyer playing? It sounds as if he wants to be 100% cleared of all charges before he agrees to activate his snitch chip. For a cop who is facing a lot of time in prison we’re not exactly sure he’s in the catbird seat to be playing hardball but ok…