Judge Orders Rick Ross To Pay Baby Mama Briana Camille $8,500 In Temporary Child Support (Exclusive)

A judge has ruled that rapper Rick Ross will have to pony up $8,500 a month in temporary child support to his kids’ mother Briana Camille as they hash out their paternity and custody case.

Judge Christopher Edwards ordered Ross to begin making $8,500 a month payment last week, the order states. $6,000 of the child payment will go towards caring for the couple’s two kids, Berkeley, three, and Billion, who is almost two, while $2,500 will pay for a nanny to help with the kids while Briana continues with a “high risk” pregnancy of the couple’s third child, according to the order, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Briana said that she and Ross used a nanny during their relationship before it abruptly ended last year and she moved out with the two children.

Ross will also have to pony up $40,000 towards Briana’s legal fees and $23,337 to cover her out of pocket expenses, like $2,000 a month in groceries, $1,500 in rent and $600 in phone expenses – including service for an iPad she said he insisted they get for their oldest child, the order states. The Maybach Music CEO will also be responsible for the kids’ health insurance.