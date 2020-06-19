Hold The L, Jermaine: Noname Gracefully Eviscerates J. Cole’s Misguided New Song With Verse Of Her Own; His Fans Weep

J. Cole has had himself quite a surprising week, especially for his diehard fans. After he felt a way about Noname calling him out for not speaking up, he decided to skip allllll the other things going on in the world to talk about her “tone.”

The internet has been giving him a hard a$$ time over all of it. Now, Noname has responded and she’s not pulling any punches.

As you can see above she asks a lot of the same questions we have for Cole. With all this going on this is what you want to talk about? Noname does more than a simple diss track, though. She’s naming Black women killed and standing up for Trans people. She got everyone to listen thinking it was a diss track, but it was really another call to action. Brilliant.

The catch here is Cole fans (Cole Minors? 2 Cole Scorpios?) are outraged, all up in their feelings over it all.

