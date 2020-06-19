This Is Why They’re Hot: #InsecureHBO’s Costume Designer Shiona Turini Explains How She Uses Fashion To Tell Stories [Video]

We not gon’ lie. We’re kinda sad that there won’t be any Insecure this Sunday. However, that doesn’t mean that we don’t still have some quality show-related content to take in!

HBO has released a viral clip called The Craft that features the behind-the-scenes people who make the show what it is. This week, costume designer Shiona Turini is highlighted and she provides some insight into her process and the way her wardrobe choices play a role in helping the cast play a role.

Shiona is no rookie. Her career has spanned a decade now and she’s a beast both in front of and behind the camera. Don’t take our word for it, just look at her. She’s beautiful and very well-appointed.

For years Shiona worked in fashion editorial and upon deciding to embark upon a freelance career became a force inside the music industry as she help style Solange for both the “Don’t Touch My Hair” and “Cranes in the Sky” music videos. She also consulted on Beyoncé’s “Formation” visuals. Her clients also include other high-profile entities like Christian Dior, Elle, HBO, Oscar de la Renta, Nike, Stuart Weitzman, and the New York Times.

Suffice to say that Shiona is a boss and her eye for fly is impeccable. Press play on the video clip below to get to know her a bit better as she explains what it’s like to bring her visions to life on one of the seminal television shows of the content-filled 20-teens.