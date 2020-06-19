Not So Fast: NeNe Offers Another Response To Rumors She’s Been Booted From #RHOA

WHO SAID DAT?! That’s the question NeNe Leakes is asking amid allegations she was booted from RHOA.

As previously reported rumors swirled that NeNe did NOT receive a contract for RHOA season 13 and that she was booted from the show amid allegations she planned to sue the network.

LoveBScott added that the RHOA O.G. was snubbed in part because of a series of bad behavior including her physical altercation with one of the cameramen in season 11, her blow-up aimed at a producer in Greece this season, and her recent RHOA reunion walk-offs.

Her manager, however, said the rumors of her firing are absolutely not true in a statement to HollywoodLife:

“It is absolutely not true that Nene has been fired from RHOA. Furthermore, it was made abundantly clear prior that she will always be welcome on the series as long as she wants to be.”

Bravo also responded, noting there is “absolutely no truth” to the report that NeNe was fired.

Now NeNe herself is speaking out.

“I promise I’ll be the first to tell you myself! Thanks you for the love,” tweeted NeNe.

I promise I’ll be the first to tell you myself! Thanks you for the love ❤️ — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) June 18, 2020

WELP, that settles it.

Prior to the firing rumors, NeNe admitted to PEOPLE she was undecided about her future on the Bravo show.

“I don’t know. I just don’t know,” Leakes told PEOPLE last month. “I got back and forth with it every day. I feel like it’s a big conversation I need to have with the network and with production. Because if they value their talent in some sort of way, then we need to talk. We need to come up with some sort of compromise here.”

#RHOA season 13 rumors are still swirling.

There are reports that a brand new housewife will be brought in to take Eva Marcille’s peach and there also rumors that the open spot will go to Marlo Hampton or Tanya Sam. Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey are all expected back next season.

Who would YOU like to see on RHOA season 13???