Juneteenth & Beyond: Texas Rep. Al Green Explains The Importance Of This Beautiful Black Holiday And Pushes For Reparations [Video]

Al Green, no, not that Al Green, Texas state Rep. Al Green stopped by TMZ Live yesterday to talk about the history of Juneteenth every year but especially in 2020 when we are dealing with so much racism, hatred, and bloody murder.

It is not lost on Rep. Green that this Juneteenth is necessary for the morale of our people and says that the Black Lives Matter movement is significantly increasing the awareness of the holiday. With that increased awareness comes a call for Juneteenth to be placed on the Federal holiday schedule as it is already a recognized day in the state of Texas where the holiday originates from.

As we’ve previously reported, Rep. Green is a staunch proponent of reparations for Black people and he used some his time on TMZ to talk about his desire to create a federal agency called the Department of Reconciliation. The DOR would be responsible for figuring out and administering the repayment of wealth to African-Americans who are the descendants of the slaves who built Amerikkka’s foundation and infrastructure. The congressman believes that the U.S. should follow the blueprint that Germany set years ago.

He also makes it very clear why all confederate statues, monuments, and building names must be eradicated if we are truly dedicated to transforming a racist society. He makes some very interesting points that are damn near impossible to argue against. Press play down below and have a listen to what Al Green has to say.