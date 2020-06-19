For Your Viewing Pleasure: Tyga Drops A New Video For “Vacation” & Launches A Contest For Those Busy ‘Bettering Our World’ [Video]

No matter what’s going on in the world, you can always count on T-Raww for some new music and a flashy visual to go with it.

Tyga has returned with another new track, and for the video, he enlisted the help of co-directors Frank and Ivanna Borin. The track is titled, “Vacation,” which is something all of us probably need right now but won’t be getting for a while–which makes this song and the accompanying video a fun escape.

On Friday, news of this release was accompanied with the news that Tyga contributed $50,000 to social justice causes. Of that total donation, $25,000 will go to the National Bail Out Fund and the other $25,000 will go to Aware-LA.

In addition to the song, the visual, and the rapper’s donation, Tyga also launched a contest in partnership with Karisma Hotels & Resorts Riviera Cancun. Anyone who has spent the past six months “bettering our world” by fighting for equality and/or being on the front lines of COVID-19 containment efforts has a chance to win a free vacation.

“So many people have been suffering over the past six months,” Tyga said in a statement. “They’re working harder without any sort of break in sight. So, I wanted to help. That’s what we’re doing with Karisma. Right now, everyone deserves a vacation to recharge, stay healthy, and relax. I hope we can celebrate together soon. For now, stay safe out there.”

To enter the contest, text your story to 323-402-5545. In the end, a total of 10 all-expenses-paid vacations will be given away.

Check out the music video for “Vacation” down below: