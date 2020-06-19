SMH: Lyft Rider Gets Banned From Using The App After His Driver Requesting He Wear A Mask Causes Him To Go On A Racist Rant

No matter how many fatalities accumulate across the globe, there is still going to be that group of people who think the coronavirus is some sort of government hoax.

This week, a Lyft passenger who fits that description went on a racist rant after his driver asked him to wear a face mask. Luckily, the driver caught the entire interaction on video.

The Lyft driver picked up the racist rider in Las Vegas on May 28. Immediately, the situation got pretty uncomfortable between the two when the driver asked him to put on a mask. That’s when the passenger complains about not having a face covering on him, telling the driver he doesn’t believe in COVID-19. The driver informs him that he has family members who caught it, but that doesn’t do much to sway the rider.

Following the initial argument over the mask, whether or not COVID-19 is real, and the route that the driver is taking, the rider then moves onto making fun of the driver’s accent and calling him some racial slurs.

Because of the hostile situation, the driver ends the ride early and asks the man to get out of his car, which unfortunately only makes things worse. The passenger called the driver more names and threatened to “crush your skull right now.” When the driver threatens to call the cops, the rider finally exited the vehicle.

According to reports from TMZ, Lyft said that they have forbidden the rider from using their service and are speaking with the driver to see how he’s doing.

A rep told the publication, “The behavior shown by the rider in this video is despicable and has no place on the Lyft platform. Lyft is committed to maintaining an inclusive and welcoming community, and discrimination is not tolerated.”

You can watch the video–which includes graphic language–for yourself down below.