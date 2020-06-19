Lockdown Locks: LASIO Hair Care Launches Push To Get Stylists Back To Work

A mobile hair care company has launched an initiative to help stylists get customers in their chairs as the coronavirus pandemic eases.

During “National Frizz Free Week,” participating salons will be offering LASIO Professional Hair Care keratin treatments for $99, which customers can pre-book and redeem in a salon once lockdown ends.

LASIO, a female-owned and operated hair care company that offers mobile keratin styling services and has a line of hair care products, invested $400,000 in product savings to help fund the initiative. The goal is to book 10,000 keratin service appointments to generate $1 million for the hair care industry, according to LASIO CEO Nadine Ramos.

“Just because salon doors are closed doesn’t mean that appointment books have to be,” Ramos said. “Our hopes are high, but there is an underlying fear of the unknown. With the uncertainty of the times, one of the things that show us a light at the end of the tunnel is a booked schedule.”

Even just a month of not being in business can cost a salon owner about $20,000 in revenue. And at $200 or more, Keratin treatments are among the most expensive services in a salon, Ramos said.

“They are really missing out on this opportunity to make money,” Ramos said, “so we wanted to support the stylists…it’s a win-win for everyone.”

This reporter recently experienced a LASIO mobile service at home, and the treatment made my natural hair more manageable and easy to style – even for a hair care novice like me who hadn’t been to a salon since the wintertime. The stylist, who had a temperature check earlier that day, wore a medical-grade mask, and I wore a mask and a face shield throughout the treatment.

National Frizz Free Week will launch two weeks after the end of lockdowns in the New York and Southern California area, Ramos said. Customers can visit LASIO’s website for more information.