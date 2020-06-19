LHHATL’s Arkansas Mo Fires Lawyer In Bank Fraud Case; Says He’s Broke (Exclusive)

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s” Arkansas Mo says he’s so broke that he doesn’t have the money to pay for his legal defense as he fights charges of bank fraud.

The former husband of reality star Karlie Redd filed court papers this week claiming he can’t work, doesn’t have any money and can’t afford to pay his lawyer, Tanya Miller, their initially agreed-upon fee to rep him in the case, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Mo – who was born Maurice Fayne – has to appear in court next week with information on his lack of income, and the judge in the case will likely appoint a federal public defender.

Last month, the feds charged the entrepreneur with bank fraud after they accused him of misappropriating a $2.2 million loan from the Paycheck Protection Program that was meant to shore up his trucking business. Instead, Mo allegedly used some $1.5 million to pay for items like a 2019 Rolls Royce Wraith coupe, lots of jewelry and $40,000 in back child support, according to his complaint.

Mo surrendered to the U.S. Marshals and was later released on $10,000 bond.

We exclusively revealed that Mo officially divorced his ex Karlie Redd last month after less than two years of marriage. Karlie filed for divorce last month, claiming their union was “irretrievably broken,” and a week later, the judge OK’d their settlement agreement. Each side agreed not to pay the other alimony, and Mo transferred a 2019 BMW into Karlie’s name.