New Video: Grxwn Fxlks “Let’s Talk About It” Feat. Mysonne [VIDEO]

Happy Friday y’all! We’re excited to share the new video from Pittsburgh duo Grxwn Fxlks, “Let’s Talk About It,” which also features rapper/activist Mysonne. Check out the Emmai Alaquiva directed clip below:

“There are two sides to every story, but you’ve only been hearing one. We’re here to tell you the other side, the truth,” Grxwn Fxlks rapper Masai Turner said in a release for the song.

“Let’s Talk About It” offers a fresh perspective of the other side of the story: messages that unite, uplift, and more.

Here’s a little more about the group:

Grxwn Fxlks is a Hip-Hop duo comprised of one formidable emcee (Masai Turner) and one virtuosic producer (Akil Esoon). Many enthusiasts that were raised on Hip-Hop music and culture find themselves disenfranchised by the overwhelming imbalance of ignorance, immaturity, misogyny, and substance abuse being promoted today. Grxwn Fxlks has established themselves as a healthy alternative for those searching for messages and music to relate to. The group’s sound is rooted in raw beats that include chopped samples and drum-breaks plus a host of supporting live instruments. The lyrical content can be simply described as real rhymes that include social commentary, personal perspective, and a reflection on a reality that most grown folks can identify with.