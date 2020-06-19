L.O.L. Surprise! Steals Black Woman's Likeness? She Has RECEIPTS
Pay Her: L.O.L. Surprise! Toys Accused Of Jacking Black Woman’s Entire Likeness For “Rainbow Raver” Doll
What’s happening here? Popular toy company LOL Surprise! is being accused of jacking the likeness of a Black creative they hired as an influencer back in 2019 and now the company is straight-up ghosting the woman after she reached out with (obvious to us) receipts.
Amina Mucciolo, the creator accusing the company, says she wore her hair in teal pigtails for several months between 2018 and 2019, sharing the photos online and getting tons of likes. Conveniently, LOL Surprise! reached out to hire Mucciolo to be a guest on their YouTube channel for a kid’s interior design show. Three months later, the company produced a doll that looked like this:
We’ve seen the allegations and take this seriously. We apologize for the delay but felt it was important to review the timeline and facts internally. Rainbow Raver was designed by one of our talented black creators who confirmed the doll was not based on Amina Mucciolo. While we understand the similarities, we respectfully ask you to take a moment as we share our design timeline.⠀ ⠀ We have tried to contact Studio Mucci to share our chronological production timeline with her.⠀ ⠀ Summer 2018 – Rainbow Raver developed. ⠀ September 2018 – Rainbow Raver confirmed for production.⠀ November 2018 – Ms. Mucciolo posted on IG.⠀ April 2019 – Ms. Mucciolo participates in LOL Surprise video.* ⠀ May 2019 – LOL Surprise video goes live online.* ⠀ June 2019 – Rainbow Raver launched at retail.⠀ June 2020 – Ms. Mucciolo shares post on IG.⠀ ⠀ Our colorful and creative team is inspired by trends in pop culture. Rainbow Raver was designed after music festival fashions. We deeply respect the artistic and creative community and would not take from a creator in the way suggested. MGA works tirelessly to protect our own intellectual property against that behavior.⠀ ⠀ We will continue to always be honest and open with our community.⠀ ⠀ *Updated per fan questions following initial post.⠀
Cute right?! What isn’t cute is that it looks like they jacked Amina’s whole swag for their “special” doll release. WTH?! After Amina reached out, LOL made the above post denying everything. The doll company suggests that the similarities are coincidental and were in production before they met with Amina, but her photos don’t lie:
***UPDATE*** Hi Friends, I made a post calling out L.O.L Surprise’s apparent misappropriation of my likeness on 6/7/20. Today I am here to report that the post was removed by @Instagram. #lolsurprise went around social media filing BS copyright claims regarding the photos I used for the doll to try to silence me, when what I did obviously falls under fair use. But that’s OK I have my own doll, and I took a picture myself 🤬. I’m sharing this again, because I refuse to be silenced by them or anyone else! Since our original post, MGA Ent (their parent company) made a very aggressive attempt to contact us, and then within the hour (before we had a chance to respond) began spreading lies about me and my motivation in bringing this issue to light. Given that they’ve shown us no reason to trust them, I decided that it would be a bad idea to engage them without a lawyer. We are currently in the process of hiring one now. If you would like to know how to help or support us, hit the link in my bio. PLEASE SHARE THIS STORY **ORIGINAL POST** (This is an entirely separate incident from the Lisa Frank situation.) L.O.L. Surprise created a doll based on my entire image and identity without my permission. And I haven’t received any acknowledgment or compensation from them in any way. In fact, they are straight up ignoring me. Here are the facts; 1) I wore my hair like this and shared the photos on social media from Nov 2018 to Feb 2019. 2) In April 2019 LOL surprise reached out to me and hired me to be a guest on their YouTube channel for a kids interior design show. 3) Then in July of 2019 they released the Rainbow Raver” doll as a part of their “Hair Goals” collection and it looks exactly like me. 4) I found out about this because I started to receive messages asking me if I knew about the doll, and its striking resemblance to me and my unique hair and outfits. SWIPE TO READ THE ENTIRE ORIGINAL POST
Amina is fighting hard to figure out how to tackle this dispute the right way. She’s dealing with a corporation and admits she doesn’t have the finances to fight them, especially when they’re being super sketchy and unresponsive. She’s now raising money for a lawyer.
I refuse to be silenced by them or anyone else! Since our original post, MGA Ent (their parent company) made a very aggressive attempt to contact us, and then within the hour (before we had a chance to respond) began spreading lies about me and my motivation in bringing this issue to light. Given that they’ve shown us no reason to trust them, I decided that it would be a bad idea to engage them without a lawyer. We are currently in the process of hiring one now.
Unbelievable! If you’re a lawyer, or would like to help Mrs. Mucciolo raise funds for a lawyer, you can do so here!
What do YOU think of all of this?
