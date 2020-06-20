BOSSIPSounds: Beyoncé Releases New Track “Black Parade” To Celebrate Juneteenth [Audio]

Today has been a day of pro-Black celebration in honor of Juneteenth.

The past few weeks have been more than heavy, with social media displaying the modern day lynchings of Ahmaud Aubrey and George Floyd and news surrounding the senseless murder of Breonna Taylor. What followed was a sign of change, with protests taking place not only in the United States, but across the globe. The Black Lives Matter movement is louder than ever right now, demanding change and wanting it now. Many brands have donated to the cause and even more surprisingly, a lot of the confederate monuments that exist around the country have been taken down, and rightfully so.

On Friday, we celebrated Juneteenth all day long as folks across social and throughout the world all shared love and promoted message of equality. To end the day right, Beyoncè has blessed us with a brand new track titled “Black Parade”. Bey has been fighting the good fight since day one and preached Black ownership and love every step of the way, so it’s only right she send us out on a high note.

You can listen to the track below.