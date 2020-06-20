Actions Over Words: DaBaby Hosts “Black Lives BEEN Mattered” Panel [Video]

Source: Steve Granitz/Aaron Poole

DaBaby has without a doubt become the face of the culture for the Carolinas over these past couple years. He busted on the scene in 2018 and has stayed in the conversation ever since. This week, he announced that he would be hosting a panel appropriately named “Black Lives Been Mattered.” The panel was a discussion on the systematic racism that exists in North Carolina.

North Carolina is one of the more rural states in the south with heavy, open racism–which isn’t surprising, because it’s one of the places where confederate flags and monuments are more common than not. The panel included Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry Mcadden, former North Carolina Panther player Thomas Davis, and Charolette City Councilman Braxton Winston. The panel also discussed the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement and how to improve community racial tensions moving forward.

The conversation they had was very productive and every member of the community was given time to speak and make their voice heard. Many asked those in power what the action plan would be going forward and what the city would be doing to help guide the youth–The same youth that is watching people their age get gunned down on social media every day. While the panel may not have had all the answers readily available, because these kinds of things don’t happen overnight, letting everyone be heard is a step in the right direction.

You can watch the panel in full down below: