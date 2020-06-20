A Lil’ Positivity: YG & Mustard Deliver Free Meals To Los Angeles Residents In Partnership With Postmates

YG and Mustard love their city, so in honor of Juneteenth, they chose to give back by making sure everyone in it was well-fed.

On Friday, the two Los Angeles natives announced that they teamed up with Postmates in order to donate $100,000 worth of meals to L.A. residents and community organizations. This partnership comes on the same day the rapper and producer duo confirmed their equity stake in the Fishbone Seafood chain, which is going to participate in the free-meals initiative.

“I met one of the [Fishbone] owners at a gas station, and he told me we should do business,” YG explained in a statement. “I called Mustard and told him about the opportunity, and he was ready to go.”

Mustard went on to explained why it’s so important to help out their community, saying it was one of the hardest-hit areas during the global health crisis.

“YG and I have not forgotten where we come from and feel a duty to support those who are less fortunate and have been our biggest supporters from the beginning,” he said.

The longtime friends and collaborators delivered $50,000 worth of free food to Angelenos within the delivery radius on Friday. Participating locations of Fishbone offered two free meal options: The Mustard Plate: grilled shrimp and filet sole with sautéed vegetables; and the YG Plate: grilled filet sole with sautéed vegetables.

As if $50,000 worth of free food wasn’t enough, YG and Mustard will also give another $50,000 in meals to charitable organizations in Los Angeles over the next week. A New Way of Life, Hollywood Food Coalition, Midnight Mission, Watts Empowerment Center, Upward Bound House, and five St. John’s Well Child and Family clinics are all on the list.