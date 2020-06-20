In White Folks News: Actor Ansel Elgort Accused Of Sexually Assaulting An Underage Girl In 2014

Actor Ansel Elgort is being accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in 2014.

These allegations were made public on Friday on Twitter, in a post shared by @ItsGabby. The woman claims to have met the now-26-year-old Elgort through social media, which happened after she sent him a DM a few days before her 17th birthday. Gabby alleges that the sexual assault took place shortly after, despite the actor being well aware of her age.

“I was only f***ing 17. And he was in his 20s. He knew what he was doing,” she tweeted. “I’m not posting this to ‘clout chase’ because I simply don’t care for that. I’m posting this so I can finally heal and I know I’m not alone and he’s done this to other girls. Ansel Elgort sexually assaulted me when I was 17.”

She went on to share more details about the alleged incident, saying the actor was the first person she ever had sex with.

“I was just a kid and was a fan of him,” she explained. “So when it happened instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were, ‘We need to break you in.’’I WASNT there in that moment mentally. I dissociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone and I was in shock … I couldn’t leave, I was only 5’2″ and 98 pounds.”

On top of an already awful situation, Gabby also accused Ansel of soliciting nude photos from her and requesting a threesome with one of her “dance friends,” who was also underage. Later, she claims the actor urged her to never speak about the incident because it “could ruin his career.”

“I sat there for months wondering what I did wrong. Wondering why I felt so used. Years later I have PTSD, I have panic attacks, I go to therapy. Finally, I’m ready to talk about it and finally heal. I just want to heal and I want to tell other girls who have been through the same s**t as me, you’re not alone. It’s a lot for me to even come on here and tell my story but I know it’s needed. There’s much more to my story I simply don’t want to post it all.”

In addition to posting the details of her story, Gabby also shared what looks to be a photo of her and Elgort along with pictures of their exchange via DM.

As if this accusation isn’t bad enough on it’s own, just hours before Gabby released her story, Elgort also found himself facing allegations of racism.

This controversy stemmed from an anonymous Instagram post shared on the Black at LaGuardia account, a page for Black students and alumni of LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts to share their experiences. The post in question featured a statement from a former student who claimed they were bullied by a classmate who they identified as “Ansel,” claiming they repeatedly used a racial slur in class and were never disciplined for his actions.

Several of the commenters under this post claim that Elgort was the only “Ansel” to have ever attended the school.