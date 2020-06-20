Good Luck With That: Coronavirus Cases In Oklahoma Are Up 110 Percent Ahead of Donald Trump’s Rally In Tulsa

Before the big surge in cases, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt shared his excitement for y’alls lil President’s visit, saying that Oklahoma had been “one of the first states that has safely and measurably reopened.” That didn’t age well.

“The world is in a new and dangerous phase,” Tedros explained. “Many people are understandably fed up with being at home. Countries are understandably eager to open up their societies and economies. But the virus is spreading fast, it is still deadly, and most people are still susceptible.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, The Director-General of the World Health Organization, reported that over 150,000 new cases were reported to the organization overall. Half of these cases were reported from the Americas, while the rest came from South Asia and the Middle East.

“Oklahoma is ready for your visit,” he said. “It’s going to be safe and everyone’s really really excited.”

The World Health Organization is urging people to continue practicing social distancing, despite some of the most affected parts of the country starting to slowly reopening.

You might assume Trump’s team would think about rescheduling their rally in Tulsa following this spike in COVID-19 cases, but that’s giving the big orange man a lot of credit than he deserves. We’ll just have to wait and see how many mask-denying citizens end up with a positive coronavirus test a week or two after the rally.