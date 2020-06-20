Coronavirus Cases Are Up 110 Percent Ahead of Donald Trump's Rally In Tulsa
Good Luck With That: Coronavirus Cases In Oklahoma Are Up 110 Percent Ahead of Donald Trump’s Rally In Tulsa
COVID-19 cases have started to surge in Oklahoma, with a whopping 450 new cases recorded on Thursday, marking a 110% percent rise across the state. This surge occurred ahead of Donald Chump’s rally in Tulsa, a city that contributed 82 new cases to the aforementioned spike.
