Big Shot: Travis Scott Drops $23.5 Million IN CASH On A New Mansion In Brentwood, California

Travis Scott just called us all broke.

In one of the biggest moves in the Los Angeles luxury real estate market in recent years, the rapper just purchased a new mansion in the Brentwood neighborhood for a calm $23.5 million–and he paid for the whole thing in cash.

According to a rundown about the estate from Variety on Friday, the 16,700 square foot mansion has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms spread across three floors. The listing documents state that the space is wrapped in “smoothly curvaceous sheetmetal” that’s intended to remind the eye of a “modern yacht” aesthetic.

The home is notably invisible from the street level and includes features like roof parking, a 20-car garage, a floor-to-ceiling Toshi Kawabata sculpture, an air-purifying green wall that’s 12 feet tall, a 15-seat theater, a wine closet that holds 650 bottles, and more.

According to reports from TMZ, the mansion was first offered last summer at $42 mil–nearly double the price — before undergoing 2 big price chops…so really, 23.5 million is a huge bargain. Scott swooped in to take advantage of the discount and ended up covering the entire purchase in cash.

On top of this new property, the rapper still co-owns a $13.5 million mansion in Los Angeles with Kylie Jenner. There’s no word yet on whether or not that property will hit the market, since the singer just bought a new pad.