Hoy En Mi Gente News: Netflix Drops Trailer For George Lopez New Standup Special “We’ll Do It For Half” [Video]

George Lopez is back with a new standup special on Netflix and La Raza is rejoicing.

The streaming giant released the trailer for George’s new work called We’ll Do It For Half which appears to be a commentary on the willingness of Latinx people to work harder and more reasonably at jobs that many spoiled Americans would balk at.

We could be wrong, but much of Lopez’s work focuses on race, politics, and life lessons that he has been taught by his family and their experiences. This is the type of comedy that is the foundation of George Lopez’s career.

The hour-long special was filmed at Warfield Theatre in San Francisco and sees Lopez tackling topics such as cultural differences, emotional support animals, gender reveal parties, elevator etiquette and beyond.

We’ll Do It For Half hits the service on June 30. Until then, peep the trailer and hit the comment section to tell us what you think.