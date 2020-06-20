Behind-The-Scenes: HBO Gives Fans An Inside Look Into The Creation Of The Iconic #Watchmen Series [Video]

Juneteenth ain’t over as far as we’re concerned and apparently HBO feels the same way.

Today, the network released a short-form video that details the behind-the-scenes action in the making of their critically-acclaimed series Watchmen starring Regina King and Yayah Abdul-Mateen.

If you didn’t watch the show (what the hell is wrong with you?!) then you know that a major part of the plot revolves around the Tulsa race riots of 1921 that saw a thriving and independent Black Wall Street pillaged, burned, and left bloody by racist white people who wanted to see prosperous Black bodies dead in the streets.

The way that this tragic piece of history was deftly woven into what is essentially a comic book TV show was absolutely masterful and you’ve done yourself a great disservice if you haven’t taken the 9+ hours to watch it. Regina King was already a whole-a$$ legend but this role added a whole lot of cherries on top of her GOAT sundae. For Yayah’s part, he represents one of the greatest plot twists we’ve ever seen. He also takes his shirt off a whole lot for the ladies.

Press play on the clip below and dive into the greatness that is Watchmen.