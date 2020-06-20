D.L. Hughley Recovering After Fainting During Comedy Set

Get Well: D.L. Hughley Faints On Stage Mid-Comedy Performance, Hospitalized Overnight

Performances At The Ice House Comedy Club

D.L. Hughley is recovering right now after fainting on stage Friday. He passed out on stage in the middle of his standup routine, leaving fans gasping.

The 57-year-old comedian and media personality was reportedly in Nashville, Tennessee on Juneteenth at a comedy club called Zanies. A fan at the show shared a clip from the night, showing D.L. Hughley sitting on a stool on stage. D.L. begins speaking unintelligibly, causing crowd confusion. That’s when a man, seemingly alerted by the weird speech, jumped on stage to catch D.L. before he fainted.

D.L. hit the floor and the crowd collectively gasps.

Scary! According to TMZ, D.L. is going to be ok. He’s been hospitalized for exhaustion according to his reps.

“[D.L.] was suffering from exhaustion after all the week’s work and travel, and was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor’s orders. He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayer and thoughts.”

We hope he’s feeling 100% better ASAP.

