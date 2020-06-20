Get Well: D.L. Hughley Faints On Stage Mid-Comedy Performance, Hospitalized Overnight

D.L. Hughley is recovering right now after fainting on stage Friday. He passed out on stage in the middle of his standup routine, leaving fans gasping.

The 57-year-old comedian and media personality was reportedly in Nashville, Tennessee on Juneteenth at a comedy club called Zanies. A fan at the show shared a clip from the night, showing D.L. Hughley sitting on a stool on stage. D.L. begins speaking unintelligibly, causing crowd confusion. That’s when a man, seemingly alerted by the weird speech, jumped on stage to catch D.L. before he fainted.

D.L. hit the floor and the crowd collectively gasps.

DL Hughley passed out during his stand-up show at Zanies Nashville tonight. Prayers up for him! pic.twitter.com/qoE1CzbqHf — Brooks Golightly (@brooklynluv) June 20, 2020

Scary! According to TMZ, D.L. is going to be ok. He’s been hospitalized for exhaustion according to his reps.

“[D.L.] was suffering from exhaustion after all the week’s work and travel, and was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor’s orders. He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayer and thoughts.”

We hope he’s feeling 100% better ASAP.