Bout F***ing Time: Breonna Taylor’s Killer KKKop Brett Hankison To Be Fired Says Louisville Mayor

First and foremost, it should be f***ing embarrassing how long it took for the Louisville Police department to do the right thing but it’s not and that’s the problem.

According to ABCNews, the police officer who killed Breonna Taylor, Brett Hankison, is in the process of being fired. The city’s mayor, Greg Fischer, says that LMPD Chief Rob Schroeder is “initiating termination procedures” and didn’t bother to explain what the f**k that actually means.

“Unfortunately, due to a provision in state law that I very much would like to see changed, both the Chief and I are precluded from talking about what brought us to this moment, or even the timing of this decision,” Fischer said in a statement.

Smells like bulls#!t but ok.

The termination letter that was sent to Brett Hankison was shared with the media and a section of it reads as follows:

“I have determined you violated Standard Operating Procedure … when your actions displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life when you wantonly and blindly fired ten rounds into the apartment of Breonna Taylor,” the letter stated.

Schroeder went on to say that the officer was in violation of department policy when he used deadly force without knowing for sure if the subject of that force was truly a threat to them. The other officers involved, Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, have no faced disciplinary action outside of being reassigned to desk duties.

The attorneys representing Breonna’s family, Ben Crump, Lonita Baker and Sam Aguiar, had this to say:

“Today’s announcement makes it clear, as we have always maintained, that the city had the power to fire the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s murder. We look forward to them terminating the other officers involved in Bre’s murder,” the attorneys said in a statement.

Firing is cool. Now, how about some criminal charges?