Update: D. L. Hughley Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Fainting Onstage

D.L. Hughley is offering an explanation for his onstage pass out during a Tennessee comedy show. As previously reported D.L., 57, collapsed suddenly onstage while performing at Zanie’s Comedy Club on Friday. His reps previously said that the was simply suffering from exhaustion but the comedian himself is now sharing that he’s been diagnosed with coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, Hughley said the positive diagnosis came after a series of tests were performed when he was taken to Nashville’s Saint Thomas Hospital Friday night.

“I was what they call asymptomatic,” Hughley said in his post. “I didn’t have flu-like symptoms, I didn’t have shortness of breath, I didn’t have difficulty breathing, I didn’t have a cough, I didn’t have a low grade fever. I still don’t have a fever. I didn’t have a loss of smell or taste, apparently I just lost consciousness.” “Well thank you for your prayers and your well wishes and a few more of them wouldn’t hurt, so hopefully I won’t develop symptoms. Maybe this is as bad as it gets,” he added.

D.L. will quarantine for two weeks after leaving the hospital.

Zanie’s comedy clubs has confirmed that the remaining two nights of his four-night engagement were canceled.

“Our friend D.L. Hughley had a medical emergency while performing on Friday and was hospitalized overnight. According to his publicist, he was suffering from exhaustion after working & traveling this week,” the club posted on Facebook. “Love ya, D.L. and we’ll look forward to seeing this King of Comedy back in Nashville soon!”

People are pointing out that the guests who attended the comedy show and were seen not wearing masks should all be tested for coronavirus as well.

So DL Hughley passed out while on stage, after which he go tested for COVID…and guess what tested positive for! Not one person in that damn club seemed to be wearing a mask. So basically they all got exposed. BLACK PEOPLE WEAR YA DAMN MASK. This shit is NOT a damn HOAX! — #HCMGrad #UNO #ClassOf2020 (@psddluva4evah) June 21, 2020

If you’re going out amid the pandemic be certain that you stay vigilant and WEAR YOUR DAMN MASK.