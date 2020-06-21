RHOA Rumors: Kenya Moore Accused Of ‘Making Up’ NeNe Leakes Firing Reports

BLOOOOP!

Rumors are swirling that a certain housewife started a salacious rumor about another’s alleged firing. Throughout the week rumors swirled that NeNe Leakes was being booted off of RHOA. Reportedly the contracts went out to the housewives, and NeNe was not offered one. NeNe, her manager, AND Bravo have since shut down the rumor—but if you’re curious about how it started AllAboutTheTea has an alleged answer.

According to them, Kenya Moore is who spread rumors of NeNe’s firing. AATT alleges that Kenya was trying to get “NeNe riled up” while she continues contract negotiations.

“Kenya [Moore] ran to the blogs with the bulls*t about NeNe being fired.” A source explained to AllAboutTheTEA. “It’s not true. NeNe is still negotiating her contract with Bravo. Kenya made it up to get social media going and NeNe riled up – but it didn’t work.”

AATT also added that there are rumors of an ongoing issue between NeNe and Andy. They add that he’s been pettily using Kandi Burruss to shade NeNe but that STILL doesn’t mean that NeNe won’t be back for next season.

“Andy is very petty and he’s not on speaking terms with NeNe after she walked out of the reunion and she’s been shading him on social media. Andy is even low-key shading NeNe by saying he spoke to Kandi, as if Kandi is the HBIC.”

NeNe retweeted the below fan comment about Andy and Kandi. She also recently retweeted a comment calling for Andy’s firing.

Why is @BravoTV @Andy holding discussions with Kandi as if she’s the boss of RHOA? Why? — … (@HeyJerves) June 10, 2020

What do YOU think about rumors Kenya leaked the NeNe rumor??? Do YOU believe that NeNe and Andy are not so secretly feuding???