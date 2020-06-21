WELP: Trump’s Tulsa Rally Had Horrible Turnout, K-Pop Stans, TikTokers & Black Twitter Terrifically Trolled Ticket Requests

Deranged Dorito had a bad weekend, and we are very glad.

The numbers are in for Trump’s Tulsa Rally, the one originally set for Juneteenth, and although his campaign alleged that they received more than a million ticket requests, a Fire Marshall has confirmed that the turnout was only 6,200.

Mind you, Tulsa’s BOK Center seats 19,200 and Trump was planning to deliver a second outdoor speech to an overflow section that CLEARLY didn’t need to be used.

As VP speaks, here was the floor in front of him and the bowl behind media pic.twitter.com/03TZxHymm8 — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 21, 2020

This is what political collapse looks like. Empty seats at Trump’s comeback rally in Tulsa #TulsaFlop #Emptyseats #EveryonesLaughingAtYouDonald pic.twitter.com/hdNfihztT2 — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) June 21, 2020

You love to see it.

The low turn out is being credited to K-Pop stans, teens and black Twitter who swooped in and reserved free tickets for the rally. The trend first started on TikTok when users encouraged their followers to register for tickets and swoop them up before Trump supporters could. KPop Stans then did their part, much like they did on White Out Wednesday, and Black Twitter happily joined in ESPECIALLY after it was revealed that the rally would take place on the Juneteenth holiday.

I think it would be really interesting if we all went to https://t.co/peIDxD9uqE and scooped up all the tickets for the rally in Tulsa so he was speaking to an empty crowd… pic.twitter.com/qE5UB5Qt6r — Sheana (@KyasMami85) June 12, 2020

When Black Lives Matters protesters in Tulsa thought they were alone but then KPop Twitter, Gen-Z, TikTokers, Resister Twitter and NeverTrumpers came together to dismantle the event from the internet:

pic.twitter.com/sDRRZEWcTy — Ed (@EdbrohamLincoln) June 21, 2020

It clearly worked and the thank-yous are rolling in while the Trump administration continues to blame protesters in Tulsa from blocking supporters from attending.

In the good news department, K-pop stans we did it! Punked the Trump campaign and ensured that there was plenty of room at his Tulsa rally for everyone to engage in social distancing. Keep that social justice fight up! #kpopstans #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/0IGcz8DRRk — NamJoonieAlways (@KelBear4) June 21, 2020

KPop allies, we see and appreciate your contributions in the fight for justice too 😌 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2020

Hope you enjoyed ya lil rally, Toxic Tangerine.