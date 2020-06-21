Bittersweet: Widow Of Rayshard Brooks Gifted With A New Car, Life Insurance & Full Ride Scholarships To Clark Atlanta University For Her Kids

Atlanta is rallying behind the family of Rayshard Brooks following his murder at the hands of police.

While nothing will stop the pain of losing her husband, Brooks’ widow has been given some gifts that will definitely help their family navigate their future without Rayshard. According to reports from TMZ, Tomika Miller was gifted a new car, life insurance for their three kids, and full rides for them to go to Clark Atlanta University on Friday.

Two popular restauranteurs in Atlanta, Slutty Vegan owner Pinky Cole and Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks owner Derrick Hayes, bought the car (a Ford Escape that’s already been paid for in full), the life insurance, and college tuition for Miller.

Brooks was fatally shot in the back by Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe in a Wendy’s parking lot last weekend. The incident sparked outrage throughout the country, especially in Atlanta, where protests had already been raging on for weeks.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced on June 17 that Rolfe was charged with murder in the 27-year-old’s death.

“Even though Mr. Brooks was slightly impaired, his demeanor during this incident was almost jovial,” Howard said. “For 41 minutes and 17 seconds he followed every instruction, he answered the questions. Mr. Brooks never displayed any aggressive behavior during the 41 minutes and 17 seconds.”

Rolfe is now faceing 11 charges in total, including: felony murder, criminal damage to property, violations to his oath of office, and aggravated assault charges.

Brooks’ family–which includes 8-year-old Blessing, 2-year-old Memory, 1-year-old Dream, and Brooks’ stepson, 13-year-old Mekai–held the memorial service for Rayshard this week. Tyler Perry reportedly paid for Brooks’ funeral expenses and also offered to pay for the four kids’ college tuition.