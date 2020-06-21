A Lil’ Positivity: Combat Jack’s Son, Chi Ossé, Is Running For Public Office In New York City

Combat Jack’s son, Chi Ossé, has announced his bid for City Council in the 36th district of New York City’s Crown Heights neighborhood. He revealed the exciting news on his Instagram page on Friday in honor of Juneteenth.

This announcement doesn’t exactly come out of left field for Ossé, who has played a big role in the ongoing protests that have taken place in New York recently. According to his website, he is “committed to revolutionizing modern American politics.”

The site goes on to explain his bid for City Council, saying, “recently Ossé has played a key role in the revitalization of the Black Lives Matter Movement. Marching alongside Warriors in the Garden, a collective of activists hailing from every borough, he confronted a militarized police force head-on. As the movement continued to grow, Ossé continued to discover unpassed reform initiatives, police union campaign donations, and unforgivable inaction.”

Chi Ossé’s family has lived in Crown Heights for three generations, which is why running for public office is particularly important to him. His platform comes in three parts: “(1) End qualified immunity, (2) Decrease the police budget and Demilitarize the NYPD, and (3) Re-invest capital and resources into communities of color and lower-income communities.”

Ossé’s father, Reggie Ossé–widely known as Combat Jack–passed away from colon cancer in 2017.