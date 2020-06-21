Father’s Day Duties: Drake Posts An Adorable Pic Of Adonis & Pays Tribute To LeBron James, Lil Wayne & More Dope Dads In His Life

Drake is letting the world know that he’s proud to be a daddy this Father’s Day–but not only that, he’s also giving credit to all of the dope dads in his life who helped him along the way.

To start the day off right, the rapper took to Instagram to post an absolutely adorable picture of his son, Adonis. In his caption, Drake wishes a Happy Father’s Day to all the “real g’z handling business,” tagging his own dad, Dennis Graham, in the post.

But posting a picture of his own son wasn’t the end of Drizzy’s Father’s Day festivities. Over on his Instagram Story, the Toronto native paid tribute to several figures in his life who made a positive impact, paving the way and showing him what it’s like to be a good dad.

Drake started by posting a picture of Jamie Foxx, who he described as his “biggest inspiration.” He then goes on to shout out the ones who helped raise him in the music business: Rap-A-Lot CEO, J Prince, longtime friend and collaborator Lil Wayne, and Cash Money founder, Birdman. Next on the list were some of Drake’s closest friends, going on to praise LeBron James, Snoop Dogg, and Charles Oakley for being great fathers and teaching him about what to do in his own life.

In his final slide, Drake thanks his Uncle Stizzy, who he credits with giving him the confidence to pursue music along with being a stable father figure in his life.