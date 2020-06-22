WTF: Swizz Beats Apologizes For His Anti-Drake Comments…But The OVO Crew Isn’t Having It [Video]

This weekend, Swizz Beats hosted a new “Zone Radio” show, which featured special guest Busta Rhymes for a special Instagram live. While playing new Busta music, Swizz began referring to Drake as “p***y boy”. Rhymes, who seemed caught off guard by the comments, even asked why he was going so hard on the Canadian rapper. Swizz quickly corrected Busta to let him know he was actually being nice.

The issue seems to be a bit confusing but involves Swizz Beatz thinking Drake approached Busta for a record, but then, ended up not letting him put it out. The producer goes on to say that Drake is “p***y” while also claiming there is no beef, because if there was, he would shoot his plane out of the sky.

The whole conversation was a bit odd, especially when you factor in the supposed issue is involving Busta–not Swizz–who seems like he could not care any less. Beatz is not usually bringing that kind of energy to the table, so anyone with sense can tell there is a deeper issue with Drake here, and it’s probably not over a record. Following some confusion and a bit of backlash, Swizz hopped on Instagram live to address his issues and not really apologize, but he kinda does everything someone does before they apologize.

Drizzy’s crew was not here for the half-a$$ apology, which was proven when Drake’s right-hand man Chubbs posted about the exchange on Instagram. He also asked for Swizz to keep that same energy when they see one another again.

Another close associate of Drake, TVGucci, took to Instagram to let Swizz Beatz known he will be hearing from the gang soon. Drake was unbothered by all the noise and instead spent the day shouting out his favorite dads on Instagram and spending time with his son Adonis for Father’s Day.