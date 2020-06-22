Where’s Ja? Ja Rule Goes Viral For Performing At A House Party & Tries To Play It Off, But 50 Cent Isn’t Buying It

For weeks during the current civil unrest, everyone has been jokingly asking “Where’s Ja Rule?” as a nod to Dave Chappelle’s recent special. The problem is, whenever you say his name too many times, he’s like Candyman and appears out of thin air to go viral. Last we heard from Ja Rule, he was ducking Fyre Fest lawsuits and trying to do our taxes while owing $2 million in back taxes himself. This weekend, he popped up performing at a low-budget apartment party.

Of course, once the video went viral, people rebooted the Ja Rule slander machine–but Ja tried to twist the narrative in his favor. The rapper re-shared the video to his Instagram pushing his ICONN app, saying you could book him there. For added laughs, Ja makes sure to include that booking him isn’t cheap.

Since we are in the middle of a pandemic, this is a horrible time to spend money booking Ja Rule to perform at your small shindig. One person who is always up to join the Ja Rule slander parade is 50 Cent, and as soon as he got wind of the situation, he was sure to respond and give us the laughter we needed in these times.