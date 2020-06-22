Yikes: Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegations & Provides Receipts In An Effort To Refute Anonymous Claims

On June 20, an anonymous Twitter account who identified herself as “Danielle” came forward to accuse Justin Bieber of sexual assault back in 2014. Her story went viral, and soon thereafter, another woman named Kadi came forward to say that she, too, was assaulted by Bieber a year later.

While he didn’t mention the second allegation, Justin did come forward on June 21 to address Danielle’s claims, letting his fans know that he is innocent. The singer makes sure to clarify that he takes allegations of sexual assault very seriously, but goes on to lay out his proof that he wasn’t at the Four Seasons hotel on March 9, 2014, which is where Danielle claimed the assault happened.

“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career,” Bieber began. “But after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight.“

“Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement,” he continued. “In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.“

“As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs,” Justin tweeted. “What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez.”

After that is when Bieber began to tweet out links to articles, hotel retainers, and tweets from third parties that seem to confirm he was staying at a different hotel during his time in Austin in 2014.

In the end, Justin capped off his tweets by once again asserting that he takes all allegations of sexual assault very seriously, but insists this story is absolutely false. He also claims that he will be taking legal action against the woman who he says falsely accused him.