Swizz Beats' Insult To Drake Earns Him Internet Ire
Here’s What Happened When Swizz Beatz Got Wine Cooler Tipsy And Called Drake A P****
Swizz Beatz has been a beacon of positivity for the last few months as he and Timbaland have pushed the super positive Verzuz battles. For Juneteenth, they gave us the epic battle between Alicia Keys and John Legend. It was positive, happy and great.
Then, afterward, Swizz went on Live to talk to Busta Rhymes and he had to get something off of his chest. Swizz and Busta started talking about an old song with Drake over a Dilla beat and Swizzy was mad the song wasn’t released yet. Swizz for some reason was pretty upset about it…
Damn, he really said he’d shoot Drake’s plane out of the sky and even called him a p****.
Swizz came back with an apology but that didn’t stop the OVO goons from threatening him.
The internet is piling in with all the jokes for tough guy Swizz.
Will Drake respond? Will he get the goons out? Will Alicia Keys sing his hooks anymore? Find out on the next episode of Dragonball Z! (Or, just hit the flip for the jokes”
