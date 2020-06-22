Here’s What Happened When Swizz Beatz Got Wine Cooler Tipsy And Called Drake A P****

Swizz Beatz has been a beacon of positivity for the last few months as he and Timbaland have pushed the super positive Verzuz battles. For Juneteenth, they gave us the epic battle between Alicia Keys and John Legend. It was positive, happy and great.

Then, afterward, Swizz went on Live to talk to Busta Rhymes and he had to get something off of his chest. Swizz and Busta started talking about an old song with Drake over a Dilla beat and Swizzy was mad the song wasn’t released yet. Swizz for some reason was pretty upset about it…

Swizz Beatz calls Drake pu**y for not allowing Busta Rhymes to release a song they did together that got leaked. “N****s is p*ssy for real!” 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/T503VYuo2c — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) June 22, 2020

Damn, he really said he’d shoot Drake’s plane out of the sky and even called him a p****.

Swizz Beatz issues an apology to Drake 👀 pic.twitter.com/uBlZVpGNs5 — 🗝 (@DiaryOfKeysus) June 22, 2020

Swizz came back with an apology but that didn’t stop the OVO goons from threatening him.

Chubbs from OVO sends out a message to Swizz Beatz for Dissing Drake 👀 pic.twitter.com/brjThb9gzb — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) June 22, 2020

The internet is piling in with all the jokes for tough guy Swizz.

Son Busta reaction to Swizz talking crazy about Drake is the best part. Nigga was like pic.twitter.com/LYTSUTNuTt — 🎹 (@Dr_Sweets23) June 21, 2020

Will Drake respond? Will he get the goons out? Will Alicia Keys sing his hooks anymore? Find out on the next episode of Dragonball Z! (Or, just hit the flip for the jokes”