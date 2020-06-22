Must Be Niiiice: The Most Extravagant Father’s Day Gifts Of 2020

The rich and icy extended their enviable streak of showing all the way out during holidays–this time, flexing on Father’s Day with lavish surprises that reminded us just how not-rich we are in 2020.

But hey, there’s something intriguing about watching rich people (who have everything in the world) receiving expensive gifts from loved ones in warm and fuzzy moments that humanize them in front of their fans (and haters).

We also get to see all the latest, greatest and expensivest stuff to use as motivation (or a wish list) during these stressfully uncertain times.

Peep the most extravagant Father’s Day gifts of 2020 on the flip.